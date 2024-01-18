New TV and Movie Releases Coming to Streaming Platforms in January 8-14, 2024

Streaming platforms are gearing up for an exciting week of new TV shows and movies. Here are the latest releases coming to Paramount Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Peacock from January 8-14, 2024.

Paramount Plus: The Exorcist, Maggie’s Plan, and Love & Basketball are among the new releases on Paramount Plus this week. Fans of horror can look forward to The Exorcist, a chilling series that delves into the supernatural. Maggie’s Plan, a romantic comedy-drama film, tells the story of a single woman who decides to have a child on her own. Love & Basketball follows the intertwined love and basketball careers of two childhood friends.

Hulu: Marvel Studios’ Echo and Miranda’s Victim are the highlights on Hulu this week. Marvel fans will be thrilled Echo, a new series that explores the life and adventures of Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero with the ability to perfectly mimic any action she sees. Miranda’s Victim is a gripping drama that delves into the aftermath of a brutal crime and its impact on the victim’s family.

HBO Max: True Detective: Night Country and Batwheels Season 2A are the new offerings on HBO Max. True Detective: Night Country is the latest installment of the critically acclaimed crime anthology series. Batwheels Season 2A continues the animated adventures of the crime-fighting vehicles in Gotham City.

Peacock: Peacock viewers can enjoy the prequel series to the Ted films, simply titled Ted. Join the foul-mouthed and hilarious teddy bear as he navigates his way through crazy adventures. Additionally, 13… is a thrilling psychological horror film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

As streaming platforms continue to offer a wide range of content, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on these exciting new releases!