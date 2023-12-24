My Demon Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date and Time Announced!

The highly anticipated Episode 10 of My Demon Season 1 is set to be released on December 23, 2023. Fans of the Korean drama series can mark their calendars and prepare for another thrilling installment of the romantic tale between Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee.

For those watching on Netflix, the episode will be available at the following times:

– 7:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

– 10:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

– 4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

– 5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

Meanwhile, SBS TV will air the episode at 10:00 PM Korean Standard Time.

To catch Episode 10, viewers can tune in to Netflix or SBS TV. Netflix offers two subscription plans: a $6.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $15.49 per month ad-free plan. For those preferring SBS TV, it is an Australian public broadcasting network.

The series features Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee, the CEO of Mirae F&B, and Song Kang as Jeong Gu-won, a 200-year-old pitiless demon. My Demon Season 1 is directed Kim Jang-han and Kwon Da-som.

In this season, viewers are taken on a journey as a merciless demon finds himself powerless after becoming entangled with an icy heiress. As the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that the heiress may hold the key to his lost abilities, as well as his heart.

Make sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the exciting Episode 10 of My Demon Season 1, as the supernatural romance continues to captivate audiences around the world.