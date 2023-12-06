Netflix Sets Release Dates for Rest of “My Demon” Season 1, Fans Anticipate Season 2

Netflix has just unveiled the release date schedule for the remaining episodes of Season 1 for the highly popular K-Drama, “My Demon”. The series, starring Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang, premiered on November 24 to an already enthusiastic fanbase, quickly gaining momentum and reaching the number three spot on Netflix’s top 10 list worldwide in its first week.

Fans can now mark their calendars, as Netflix has confirmed that “My Demon” will continue to release new episodes every Friday and Saturday for the rest of the year. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to debut on December 8 and 9 respectively, aligning with the show’s original linear TV airtime in South Korea on SBS TV, where new episodes air on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. KST. The series’ last two episodes of the year, Episodes 9 and 10, will be released on December 22 and 23. As for Episodes 11-16, Netflix has only provided a release month, January 2024.

While fans eagerly await the continuation of Season 1, their excitement has already turned to speculation about the future of “My Demon”. With the immense popularity and positive reception both domestically and internationally, it wouldn’t be surprising if a second season were quickly greenlit and went into production. The impressive speed at which the first season went from production to release, with script reading taking place in March and the show airing just seven months later, suggests that Season 2 could potentially be announced early in the new year and go into production mid-2024.

If this timeline is followed, fans could expect a Season 2 release in early 2025, possibly in January or February. With the undeniable success of the first season, it’s highly likely that the creators and distributors would want to capitalize on the show’s popularity and continue the story. Beyond Season 2, the possibilities are endless for “My Demon”, potentially paving the way for even more seasons should SBS TV and Netflix give the green light.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes of “My Demon” Season 1, they can catch up on episodes 1-4, which are currently streaming on Netflix.