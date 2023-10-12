New K-Drama Series “My Demon” Coming to Netflix

My Demon is an upcoming romantic comedy K-drama series that will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from the end of November 2023. Directed Kim Jang Han (You Raise Me Up) and written Choi Ah Il (Mr. Queen), this internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original promises to deliver a delightful and heartwarming story.

The first episode of My Demon will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 24th, 2023. While the total number of episodes remains unknown, new episodes will be available to stream twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays. The exact duration of each episode has yet to be confirmed.

The plot of My Demon revolves around chaebol heiress Do Do Hee, who becomes the enemy of everyone, and Jung Koo Won, a demon who suddenly loses his powers and ends up living with Do Do Hee. As Jung Koo Won must work with Do Do Hee to regain his powers, a blossoming romance begins to unfold.

The lead role of Do Do Hee will be played Kim Yoo Jung, making her Netflix series debut. Kim Yoo Jung is known for her roles in Netflix movies such as 20th Century Girl and The 8th Night, as well as K-dramas like Lovers of the Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie, and Love in the Moonlight. Song Kang, a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, will portray the character of Jung Joo. Song Kang has appeared in several Netflix Originals, including Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Navillera, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home.

Lee Sang Yi, a talented actor, will also have a significant role in My Demon, although his character’s name has not been revealed yet. Lee Sang Yi is known for his performances in dramas such as Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and When the Camellia Blooms. Additionally, Lee Yoon Ji will play the role of Noh Soo An.

Fans of K-dramas are eagerly anticipating the release of My Demon on Netflix. Stay tuned for this charming romantic comedy that will surely capture the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Sources:

– Image Source: SBS Picture: My Demon

– Source: Soompi’s Synopsis of My Demon