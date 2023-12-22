New Orleans Sees Alarming Increase in Car Thefts

Summary: Car thefts in New Orleans have reached alarming levels, with a 69% increase in stolen vehicles compared to last year, according to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission. On average, 20 cars are stolen every day in the city, leaving residents like Trevor Norris feeling vulnerable and frustrated. The stolen vehicles are often used for other criminal activities or for automobile burglaries in different parts of town. Due to restrictions on high-speed pursuits for property offenses, the police department faces challenges in apprehending the perpetrators. The surge in car thefts not only results in financial loss but also the loss of sentimental items, as Norris experienced when he lost his deceased grandmother’s old cellphone.

New Orleans has become a hotspot for car thefts, leaving residents concerned and wary about the safety of their vehicles. Trevor Norris, a victim of car theft, shared his harrowing experience when he discovered his car missing one morning. He had parked his Kia in the same spot in MidCity every day, but on that fateful Wednesday, it had vanished without a trace. Norris expressed his frustration, stating that there seems to be nowhere in the city that is truly safe anymore.

Rafael Goyeneche, a representative from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, confirmed the alarming rise in car thefts. The data reveals a staggering 69% increase in stolen vehicles this year compared to the previous year. With an average of 20 cars being stolen each day, it is clear that this is a growing issue in the city.

Goyeneche explained that the stolen vehicles are often used as transportation for other criminal activities, including violent crimes or automobile burglaries in different areas of the city. The criminals take advantage of the fact that the police department is unable to engage in high-speed pursuits for property offenses without permission.

Apart from the financial loss of a stolen vehicle, victims like Norris also face the emotional impact of losing valuable items. In his case, he lost his deceased grandmother’s old cellphone, which held significant sentimental value. Unfortunately, such items can never be replaced, and victims are left with a sense of loss and frustration.

WDSU attempted to gather more information from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) regarding the investigation into car thefts but has not received a response thus far. The city’s residents are anxiously awaiting effective measures to address this concerning trend and enhance the security of their vehicles.