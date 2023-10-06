Social Media as a Tool for Small Business Growth

Small businesses are utilizing social media as an inexpensive tool to expand their reach and connect with online communities. Quack & Dirk, a boutique in Dublin, has found that their Instagram page, with over 4,000 followers, draws in many customers. Owner Deirdre Mahon believes that social media has made her business more popular and has led to both online sales and walk-in customers. She maintains an authentic and organic social media strategy, avoiding the use of Insights and focusing on genuine content.

Hunter Paper Co, an independent stationery shop in Belfast, also credits social media with increasing their sales. Their Instagram posts about specific products, such as Japanese brand Hobonichi and Blackwing Pencils, have led to a spike in traffic and online sales. Emma Johnston, owner of Hunter Paper Co, emphasizes the importance of curating an Instagram feed that reflects the personality of the shop and establishes a connection with customers.

Om Diva, a fashion and accessories store in Dublin, has also seen the impact of social media on their business. The owner, Ruth Ní Loinsigh, believes that their Instagram feed, with over 22,500 followers, attracts customers because of its authenticity and unique content. Ní Loinsigh strives to create posts that are visually appealing and different from the typical content found on social media. She aims to provide an honest and authentic representation of the shop that will resonate with people.

For small business owners without a physical store, social media is even more essential for reaching customers without costly advertising or relying on stockists. It has become a lifeline for businesses to connect with their audience and showcase their products or services.

Source: The Irish Times