New Installment of My Big Fat Greek Wedding Franchise to Stream on Peacock Soon

After a long hiatus, fans of the beloved My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise were thrilled to see the release of the third installment this past September. Titled “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” the film brought together the familiar faces of the Portokalos family for a heartwarming family reunion in Greece, as they embarked on a journey to fulfill their late father’s dying wish.

Written and directed Nia Vardalos, the creator of the franchise, the film features an ensemble cast including Nia Vardalos herself, alongside John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Melina Kotselou. With its theatrical run now concluded, fans who missed the chance to catch the film in theaters will soon have the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Peacock, the popular streaming platform, has acquired the rights to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” and it is scheduled to be available for streaming starting November 3. This exciting development allows fans to enjoy the latest installment of the franchise at their own convenience.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” first hit the screens in 2002 and became a sensation, surpassing all expectations at the box office. The film initially had a limited release in fewer than 1,000 theaters for 17 weekends, gradually gaining momentum and eventually grossing an impressive $241.4 million domestically and $368.2 million worldwide, all on a modest $5 million production budget. The sequel, released in 2016, also performed well, adding to the franchise’s success with $59.6 million domestically and $90.6 million worldwide.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” on Peacock, they can look forward to reuniting with the beloved characters and experiencing the heartwarming and comedic moments that have made the franchise so popular. Get ready to laugh, cry, and be entertained once again the Portokalos family’s hilarious and heartwarming escapades.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: When will “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” be available for streaming on Peacock?

A: The film is expected to be available on Peacock starting November 3.

Q: Who stars in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”?

A: The film features an ensemble cast including Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Melina Kotselou.

Q: How successful were the previous films in the franchise?

A: The first film grossed an impressive $241.4 million domestically and $368.2 million worldwide, while the sequel made $59.6 million domestically and $90.6 million worldwide.

Q: Who produced “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”?

A: Tom Hanks, Wilson, and Gary Goetzman served as producers, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, and Steven Shareshian as executive producers.