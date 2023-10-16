How to Use or Get Rid of My AI, the AI-powered Chatbot on Snapchat

Snapchat users were surprised to find a new friend in their chat lists recently. It was My AI, an AI-powered chatbot. Some users find this virtual friend unwanted, while others see it as an opportunity to use AI on their phones. Here are some tips to make the most of this assistant or get rid of it.

My AI on Snapchat is actually a slightly modified version of ChatGPT, the famous AI developed OpenAI. Its purpose is to serve as a virtual assistant within the social media app. When you open the chat window with My AI for the first time, you will see a welcome message that resembles ChatGPT.

My AI is essentially a clone of ChatGPT but with some Snapchat-specific modifications. For example, the Snapchat chatbot includes emojis in its responses, while ChatGPT’s responses are more straightforward. Additionally, users can personalize My AI setting their own profile picture and changing its behavior through a bio for Snapchat+ subscribers.

The underlying language model powering My AI has been trained on a dataset up until 2021. Therefore, the chatbot is not equipped to answer questions about current events or topics that have seen significant advancements since 2021. To use My AI, simply talk to it like you would talk to any human. It can be used as an artificial substitute for a friend, although it is hard to imagine anyone wanting a friendship with a series of zeros and ones on their phone.

My AI’s main usefulness lies in its generative AI capabilities. Like other chatbots, My AI responds to prompts, which are essentially the texts it needs to interpret. The more detailed the prompt, the more precise and tailored the chatbot’s responses will be to your needs. Since its initial launch, My AI has had some mishaps, such as publishing a scary video on Snapchat before removing it. However, Snapchat has implemented safeguards to prevent sensitive topics and offensive responses.

According to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, generative AI is “a brilliant creative tool.” In an interview, he mentioned using My AI to create and tell stories to his children or plan his wife’s birthday party. In other words, you can ask it almost anything.

If you find My AI’s constant presence annoying and want to remove it, unfortunately, this option is only available to premium users subscribed to Snapchat+. Free users do not have the ability to remove My AI from their chat lists. Snapchat likely knows that My AI is not popular among users and wants to leverage it to encourage users to subscribe to the premium version. To remove My AI as a Snapchat+ subscriber, go to the Snapchat+ management screen on your profile and disable My AI. Then, follow these steps to delete it from your chats:

1. Go to the Chat window.

2. Press and hold My AI.

3. Tap on Chat Settings.

4. Tap on Clear Chat Thread.

Please note that Snapchat+ subscription costs €34.99 per year in the first year and then €45.99, or €4.49 per month.

