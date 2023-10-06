The Concerns Over Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot for Children and Adolescents

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has raised concerns about Snapchat’s My AI chatbot being used children and adolescents. The UK’s data watchdog has found that the app has failed to adequately assess privacy risks, which could potentially lead to a ban on the technology in the country. The ICO discovered through internal investigations that Snap has a “worrying failure to identify and assess privacy risks” for children using the chatbot. If the American company does not adequately address the regulator’s concerns, the My AI chatbot, which was launched in April, may be banned in the UK. However, the regulator will give Snapchat the opportunity to explain itself before taking any definitive action.

The preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Snap has failed to properly identify and assess privacy risks for children and other users before launching My AI, according to John Edwards, a member of the ICO. The regulator has emphasized that the investigation results do not necessarily mean that the messaging app has violated UK data protection laws, and it will wait for further details regarding the company’s privacy processes.

The ICO’s investigations focused on how My AI processes the personal data of approximately 21 million Snapchat users in the UK, including children and adolescents aged 13 to 17. The Snap chatbot, powered OpenAI technology, integrates into conversations within the app and even recommends filters. Moreover, the platform has recently introduced an AI-based feature that converts selfies into digital illustrations.

Sources:

– Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

– Reuters