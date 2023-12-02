Tragedies Spark Urgent Calls for Online Regulation and Transparency

As bereaved parents come forward to share their heartbreaking stories of losing their children in circumstances where social media is believed to have played a part, calls for online regulation and transparency are gaining momentum. With the recent steps taken Ofcom to regulate the online sphere, the urgent need to protect children from harmful content and create a safe online environment has become apparent.

Liam Walsh, who tragically lost his 13-year-old daughter Maia, believes that TikTok played a significant role in her untimely death. Walsh describes his daughter as a cheerful and happy girl until TikTok “happened.” He fears that algorithms led her into a “disgusting wormhole of risk” that she was not emotionally equipped to handle.

In his quest for answers, Walsh is campaigning for full transparency of Maia’s online data leading up to her death. However, current social media platforms only retain data for 90 days. He discovered two disturbing videos romanticizing self-harm and suicide in Maia’s TikTok history. Walsh believes that having access to this data could shed light on the factors that contributed to his daughter’s tragic decision.

The issue extends beyond exposure to harmful content. Social media has also been implicated in a rising number of court cases. Olly Stephens, a 13-year-old victim of gang culture, was targeted online, abused, and eventually murdered. The perpetrators manipulated and controlled him after falsely accusing him of snitching on them. His devastated father, Stuart Stephens, emphasizes the need for these platforms to have a duty of care, as they failed to protect his son.

The devastating losses experienced these families highlight the urgent need for online regulation and greater transparency. Ofcom, in collaboration with social media sites, aims to remove harmful content such as child sexual abuse material, grooming, and violent content. However, it’s crucial to ensure that these efforts extend beyond the removal of harmful material and encompass the implementation of stricter safety measures to protect vulnerable individuals online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is online regulation necessary?

Online regulation is necessary to protect vulnerable individuals, especially children, from exposure to harmful content and dangerous situations facilitated social media platforms.

2. What is the role of Ofcom in regulating the online sphere?

Ofcom, as the regulator, works alongside social media sites to ensure the removal of harmful material and to establish guidelines for creating a safer online environment for users.

3. Why is transparency of online data important?

Transparency of online data allows for a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to tragic events, such as self-harm and suicide, and helps identify areas where platforms can improve their safety measures.

4. What other risks are associated with social media platforms?

Aside from exposure to harmful content, social media platforms have also been implicated in cases involving cyberbullying, grooming, and the involvement of vulnerable individuals in dangerous activities.

5. How can social media platforms ensure a duty of care?

Social media platforms can ensure a duty of care implementing stricter safety measures, promptly removing harmful content, and actively working with relevant organizations to address online risks and support users in a safe manner.

(Source: The Independent)