A Guide to Watching MWC College Football Games This Week

With Week 10 of the college football season underway, fans are gearing up to catch the action-packed games featuring teams from the MWC. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual viewer, here’s a breakdown of the upcoming games and how you can watch them.

1. Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys: Friday, November 3, 8:00 PM ET

– Tune in to CBS Sports Network or stream the game live on Fubo.

2. Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons: Saturday, November 4, 2:30 PM ET

– Catch this thrilling matchup on CBS Sports Network or stream it live on Fubo.

3. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack: Saturday, November 4, 4:00 PM ET

– The game will be broadcasted on Spectrum Sports.

4. UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos: Saturday, November 4, 6:00 PM ET

– Don’t miss this clash on the MW Network, with a live stream available on Fubo.

5. Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs: Saturday, November 4, 7:00 PM ET

– Watch this exciting game on Fox Sports 1 or stream it live on Fubo.

6. Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs: Saturday, November 4, 10:00 PM ET

– Catch all the action on CBS Sports Network or stream it live on Fubo.

By signing up for Fubo and ESPN+, you can enjoy college football games all season long, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite team’s journey. Stay up to date with the latest scores, highlights, and analysis.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these games on any other platforms?

A: Some games may also be available on specific regional sports networks or through streaming platforms that offer college football coverage. Check your local listings or streaming services for more information.

Q: Is there a cost associated with watching these games on Fubo and ESPN+?

A: Fubo and ESPN+ are subscription-based services. However, they offer a range of plans to suit different budgets, including options for sports enthusiasts.

Q: Will there be replays available for these games?

A: Networks often provide replays of college football games through their platforms or on-demand services. Check with the respective networks or streaming platforms for more details.

So grab your snacks, gather your friends, and get ready for an action-packed weekend of MWC college football!