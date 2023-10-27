How to Catch All the Exciting College Football Action This Week

Looking for an exciting lineup of college football games this week? The MWC has got you covered with five thrilling matchups. Whether you prefer watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the information you need to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

First up is the showdown between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Boise State Broncos. This game kicks off at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28. You can catch the game live on Fox Sports 2, or stream it on Fubo.

Next, the Air Force Falcons will be taking on the Colorado State Rams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. You can tune in to CBS Sports Network to catch this game on TV, or stream it on Fubo.

If you’re a night owl, you won’t want to miss the matchup between the New Mexico Lobos and the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday. You can catch the game live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Fubo.

Meanwhile, the UNLV Rebels will be facing off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the same time. This game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Lastly, the San Jose State Spartans will be taking on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at midnight on Sunday, October 29. You can catch the game on Spectrum Sports.

No matter which game you choose to watch, make sure you don’t miss out on all the excitement of college football. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to enjoy a full season of action-packed games.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these games on any other streaming platforms?

A: The games can also be streamed on ESPN+ in addition to Fubo.

Q: Where can I find more information about the college football schedule?

A: You can visit the official MWC website or check out sports news websites for the latest updates on college football schedules and matchups.