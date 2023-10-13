How to Watch MWC Football Games This Week

If you’re a college football fan, you won’t want to miss out on the exciting games happening in Week 7 of the season. Specifically, there are six games featuring teams from the MWC (Mountain West Conference) that you should keep an eye on. Here’s how you can watch these games and catch all the action.

First up, on Friday, October 13, the Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Utah State Aggies. This game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 14, there are five MWC games to look forward to. The UNLV Rebels will go up against the Nevada Wolf Pack, with the game being broadcasted on MW Network. The San Jose State Spartans will play the New Mexico Lobos in a game also airing on MW Network.

The Wyoming Cowboys will face off against the Air Force Falcons, with the game being televised on CBS Sports Network and available for streaming on Fubo. The Boise State Broncos will take on the Colorado State Rams, with the game broadcasted on Fox Sports 1, and you can stream it live on Fubo as well.

Finally, the San Diego State Aztecs will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Once again, you can also stream it live on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the MWC football action, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these streaming services, you can watch college football all season long.

In summary, these MWC games taking place in Week 7 of the college football season are a must-watch. Tune in to CBS Sports Network, MW Network, Fox Sports 1, or stream on Fubo to catch the exciting matchups.

