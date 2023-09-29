Week 5 College Football: MWC Games on TV

Week 5 of the college football season brings seven exciting games featuring teams from the MWC. Whether you’re a fan of the Utah State Aggies, UConn Huskies, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, UNLV Rebels, New Mexico Lobos, Wyoming Cowboys, Boise State Broncos, Memphis Tigers, Utah Tech Trailblazers, Colorado State Rams, San Diego State Aztecs, Air Force Falcons, Nevada Wolf Pack, or Fresno State Bulldogs, there’s plenty of action to watch this week. Here’s a breakdown of the games and how to watch them.

The first game on the schedule is between the Utah State Aggies and the UConn Huskies. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network and can also be streamed live on Fubo. Kickoff is at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off against the UNLV Rebels in a game that will be broadcasted on the MW Network. This game is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

The New Mexico Lobos will take on the Wyoming Cowboys in another game available on the MW Network. Fans can also stream this game live on Fubo. Kickoff is at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

The Boise State Broncos will go head-to-head with the Memphis Tigers in a game that will be aired on ESPN2. Fans can also stream this game live on Fubo. Kickoff is at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will face the Colorado State Rams in a game that will be broadcasted on the MW Network. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

The San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Air Force Falcons in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Fans can also stream this game live on Fubo. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

Finally, the Nevada Wolf Pack will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs in a game that will be aired on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also stream this game live on Fubo. Kickoff is at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 30.

Don’t miss out on your favorite MWC teams in action this week. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch all the college football excitement!

Sources: CBS Sports Network, MW Network, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1