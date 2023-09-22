How to Watch Week 4 College Football Matchups in MWC

If you are a college football fan and want to catch all the action in Week 4, here are the details on how you can watch the 10 games involving teams from the MWC. From Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans to New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, there’s something for everyone.

To start with, you can watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide live streaming for several games throughout the season.

Here is the schedule for Week 4 matchups:

Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans – Friday, September 22, at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs – Friday, September 22, at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

New Mexico Lobos at UMass Minutemen – Saturday, September 23, at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats – Saturday, September 23, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys – Saturday, September 23, at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders – Saturday, September 23, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies – Saturday, September 23, at 8:00 PM ET on MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)

UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners – Saturday, September 23, at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs – Saturday, September 23, at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors – Sunday, September 24, at 12:00 AM ET on Spectrum Sports

These are the games to look out for in Week 4. Make sure to tune in to your desired platform to catch all the excitement on the field! Enjoy the game!

