New college football schedule: Catch all the MVFC action this week

Looking for some exciting college football action this week? Look no further than the Week 9 schedule, which features six thrilling games involving teams from the MVFC. Whether you’re a die-hard MVFC fan or simply a lover of the game, you won’t want to miss these matchups.

Here are the games you need to mark on your calendar:

1. Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds – Saturday, October 28, at 1:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

2. South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes – Saturday, October 28, at 2:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

3. Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks – Saturday, October 28, at 2:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

4. Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins – Saturday, October 28, at 2:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

5. Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison – Saturday, October 28, at 3:30 PM ET (ESPN+)

6. Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks – Saturday, October 28, at 4:00 PM ET (ESPN+)

For those who want to catch all the action, you can watch the games on Fubo and ESPN+. Fubo offers a wide range of college football coverage, while ESPN+ provides live streaming of the games.

So, grab your favorite snacks, invite your friends over, and get ready to cheer for your favorite MVFC team as they battle it out on the field. It’s going to be an action-packed weekend filled with thrilling red-zone opportunities, exciting two-minute drills, and intense goal-line stands.

Don’t miss out on the MVFC excitement. Tune in, support your team, and enjoy the game!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is MVFC?

MVFC stands for Missouri Valley Football Conference. It is a college football conference consisting of teams from various universities located in the Midwestern United States.

