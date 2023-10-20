Where to Watch Week 8 College Football: MVFC Games on TV

If you’re wondering how to catch all the Week 8 college football action, look no further. We’ve got you covered with all the details on where to watch the six games involving teams from the MVFC (Missouri Valley Football Conference).

The schedule for MVFC games this week is as follows:

1. South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores – Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM ET

2. Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins – Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM ET

3. South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis – Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET

4. Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears – Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET

5. Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison – Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM ET

6. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers – Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM ET

All of these games will be available for streaming on ESPN+. To access the live streams, you can sign up for a subscription to ESPN+ and enjoy college football all season long.

