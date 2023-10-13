Week 7 College Football Preview: MVFC Games on TV

In Week 7 of the college football season, there are several exciting matchups involving teams from the MVFC. Here is a rundown of the games and how to watch them.

First up, the North Dakota State Bison will take on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Both teams are expected to showcase their talent and compete for the win.

Next, the Youngstown State Penguins will face off against the South Dakota Coyotes. This game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. Fans can look forward to an intense battle on the field.

The Southern Illinois Salukis will go head-to-head with the Murray State Racers. This matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+. Both teams will be vying for a victory and looking to showcase their skills.

In another exciting matchup, the Indiana State Sycamores will take on the Illinois State Redbirds. Fans can catch this game on ESPN+. It promises to be a thrilling contest between two skilled teams.

The Northern Iowa Panthers will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. This game, which will be available on ESPN+, is expected to be a highly competitive matchup between two talented squads.

Lastly, the Missouri State Bears will go up against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Fans can tune in to watch this game on ESPN+. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and make a statement.

