How to Watch MVFC College Football Games in Week 5

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and there are five exciting games on the schedule featuring teams from the MVFC (Missouri Valley Football Conference). If you’re eager to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered with information on how to watch these games.

Here is a list of the MVFC games happening this week:

Yougstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers: This game is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET. You can catch the live stream of this game on ESPN+. South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison: Also playing on Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET, this game will also be available for live streaming on ESPN+. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Taking place on Saturday, September 30, at 3:00 PM ET, this thrilling matchup can be watched on ESPN+. Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis: Kicking off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30, you can catch this game on ESPN+. Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers: The final game of the week will be played on Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

If you want to follow the MVFC action all season long, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you don’t miss a single game.

