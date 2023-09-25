Mux Data and New Relic Integration Provides Unified View for Video Experience Monitoring

Mux, a leading provider of online video infrastructure, has announced its integration with New Relic, an all-in-one observability platform for engineers. This integration aims to deliver end-to-end visibility into streaming video products across platforms, allowing engineering and operations teams to have a unified view of the customer video experience.

One of the challenges faced teams is identifying the root cause of online streaming outages, such as issues with rebuffering or video startup time. These problems can arise from streaming issues or within the technology ecosystem itself. To troubleshoot these issues, engineers often have to review multiple data sets and tools, making the process time-consuming.

The integration between Mux and New Relic aims to simplify this workflow providing users with a “single pane of glass” view of potential issues that may impact the viewer experience. With this unified view, teams can quickly detect and troubleshoot problems, ensuring a consistently high Quality of Experience (QoE) for viewers.

The Mux and New Relic integration enables users to proactively improve service quality receiving alerts on signals like viewer count changes and playback failures, correlated with client-side signals like crashes and error rates. Additionally, users can analyze user sessions in detail, understanding the interactions between the video player, content delivery network (CDN), client app, and backend services. This comprehensive monitoring solution covers performance across devices, providing insights into app and customer behavior.

In today’s digital landscape, errors and downtime can result in significant revenue loss for media and entertainment businesses. By integrating Mux Data with New Relic, engineers have access to the data they need to quickly detect and resolve issues, ensuring optimal viewer experiences and seamless backend operations.

Overall, the Mux and New Relic integration empowers streaming app developers and operations teams with a detailed view of the end-to-end streaming experience. This partnership enables them to deliver the best streaming experience to their viewers while maintaining app performance.

