Every individual’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance is unique, and the movie “Mutt” beautifully encapsulates the struggles and triumphs of Feña, a transgender man, as he navigates his newfound identity. Directed Vul Lungulov-Klotz, this thought-provoking film dives deep into Feña’s life and the complex relationships surrounding him.

The story revolves around Feña, a New York-based transgender individual who underwent a transformative surgery from woman to man just a year ago. As Feña eagerly anticipates the arrival of his father, hoping for acceptance, he must confront the difficult dynamics with the people from his past. Particularly, his encounters with John, his former boyfriend prior to his transition, highlight the chaos and challenges he faces as a transgender man. However, amidst the chaos, Feña finds solace in the conversations and time spent with his understanding sister, Zoe, and his remarkably supportive father.

Portraying the role of Feña is the talented Lo Mehiel, alongside a stellar cast, including Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder, Jasai Chase Owens, Jari Jones, and Alejandro Goic, among others. Their performances breath life into a narrative that delves into the complexities of gender and identity.

To stream “Mutt” and witness Feña’s inspiring journey of self-discovery, head over to the popular streaming platform, Netflix. Known for its extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Netflix offers an excellent platform to explore diverse stories and experiences.

Netflix offers different plans, each with its own set of features.

In conclusion, “Mutt” is a remarkable film that sheds light on the journey of a transgender man embracing his identity. Through the lens of Feña’s life, the movie explores the complexities of relationships, acceptance, and the day-to-day struggles experienced individuals living in-between genders. Stream “Mutt” on Netflix and embark on an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who directed the movie “Mutt”?

A: “Mutt” was directed Vul Lungulov-Klotz.

Q: What is the main focus of the film?

A: The film centers around Feña, a transgender man, and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Q: Where can I stream “Mutt”?

A: “Mutt” is available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Who plays the lead role in “Mutt”?

A: Lo Mehiel portrays the character of Feña in “Mutt”.

Q: Can you provide a brief synopsis of the movie?

A: “Mutt” revolves around Feña, a transgender man in New York City, whose relationships with his father, ex-boyfriend, and half-sister are rekindled in a single eventful day. Navigating these rediscovered dynamics while tackling the challenges of living life between genders, Feña searches for acceptance and understanding.