Underrated Netflix Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

Netflix offers a vast array of movies, but some of its most impressive original films often go unnoticed. With over 500 original movie titles, there are bound to be hidden gems that deserve more recognition. Here are 9 underrated Netflix movies that you should add to your watchlist:

1. “Moxie” (March 3, 2021): A timely coming-of-age film that celebrates female empowerment and the need to stand up against injustice.

2. “His House” (January 27, 2020): This supernatural horror film takes a fresh approach to depict the struggles of the refugee experience, blending survivor’s guilt, grief, and cultural assimilation.

3. “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (March 1, 2019): Directed Chiwetel Ejiofor, this powerful film tells the story of a young boy who builds a windmill to save his village from famine, highlighting the themes of education and human ingenuity.

4. “The Perfection” (May 24, 2019): A genre-bending whirlwind with captivating performances, this film combines horror, revenge fantasy, and visual spectacle in a twisted story about two musical prodigies.

5. “The Platform” (November 8, 2019): Set in a future where prisoners receive food based on their cell’s position, this provocative Spanish film explores the depths of human desperation, selfishness, and power dynamics.

6. “Cam” (July 18, 2018): A gripping techno-thriller that delves into the dangers of social media and the pursuit of online popularity, questioning how far one would go to gain followers and maintain their digital identity.

7. “Private Life” (October 5, 2018): Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn deliver remarkable performances as a couple struggling with infertility, offering a nuanced portrayal of marriage and the need for humor in the face of pain.

These underrated movies cover a range of genres and tackle various themes, from empowerment to societal issues, and personal struggles. Don’t let these hidden treasures slip through the cracks—add them to your Netflix queue and experience their unique perspectives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are these movies available for streaming on Netflix?

Yes, all the movies mentioned in this article are available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Why are these movies considered underrated?

These movies are considered underrated because they may not have received the same level of attention or recognition as some of Netflix’s more popular releases.

3. Can you provide more information about the movies?

For more information about each movie, you can click on the provided links to IMDb or search for the movie titles on Netflix.

4. Are these movies suitable for all audiences?

Each movie has its own rating and may contain content that is suitable for mature audiences. It’s recommended to check the ratings and read reviews before watching.

5. Can I watch these movies in any country?

The availability of movies on Netflix may vary depending on your country. Some movies may be restricted or available in specific regions.

Note: This article is based on the original article Josh Lezmi.