Rubina Dilaik’s Husband Abhinav Shukla Opens Up About Social Media Trolling and Parenthood

Rubina Dilaik, a prominent actress in the television industry, and her husband Abhinav Shukla recently shared the exciting news of their pregnancy. They are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. However, amidst this joyous time, Abhinav has addressed the constant and harsh trolling they face on social media.

Abhinav acknowledges that as celebrities, they value engaging with their fans and appreciating their support. However, he also understands the importance of not ignoring the negativity and criticism. He mentioned that he grants the wishes of trolls and responds to them once every two years, as a way to acknowledge both his fans and those who dislike him. He specifically responds to questions that are repeatedly asked netizens, curious about his life or simply expressing their dislike towards him.

Abhinav has learned to not let the trolls affect him, understanding that it comes with the territory of being in the public eye. He recognizes that being a public figure means inviting judgment and scrutiny from people. While some comments may make him pause and reflect, he has grown accustomed to handling it.

In addition to addressing the trolling, Abhinav also shared his excitement about becoming a father. He mentioned that he was mentally prepared for this new journey, having witnessed the joys of parenthood through his brother’s children. He expressed his love for spending time with his niece and nephew, and now looks forward to experiencing it with his own child.

As the couple awaits their little one, they continue to embrace the ups and downs that come with fame and prepare for the joy and challenges of parenthood.

Source: Hindustan Times