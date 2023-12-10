WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Secret Code for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently unveiled a new feature that enhances privacy for its users. Apart from the recently launched “View Once” option for voice messages, WhatsApp now offers a “secret code” feature that allows users to hide chats behind a pin, ensuring that they remain accessible only to those who know the password.

With the secret code option, users can set a unique password specifically for locking their chats, different from the one used to unlock their phone. This extra layer of privacy adds an additional level of protection to sensitive conversations. Users also have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chat list, making them discoverable only typing the secret code in the search bar.

The introduction of Chat Lock earlier this year was aimed at safeguarding sensitive conversations. Now, with the secret code feature, WhatsApp takes further steps to protect these chats and make them harder to find, even if someone gains access to the user’s phone or shares a phone with them.

This new feature is particularly beneficial for users who have content they prefer to keep hidden from others. Setting up the secret code ensures that chats remain hidden not only on the user’s primary device but also on secondary devices such as tablets and laptops.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy continually introducing new features that provide enhanced security. The secret code feature further strengthens the app’s commitment to protecting user data and maintaining the privacy of conversations in an increasingly connected world.

As with the “View Once” feature for voice messages, WhatsApp’s secret code option is expected to roll out globally in the coming days, making it available to iPhone and Android users worldwide.