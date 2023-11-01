Union Minister Calls for Overcoming Toxicity in Social Media and Ensuring Trustworthy AI

Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the need to address the toxicity and weaponization present in social media and ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) represents goodness, safety, and trust. Speaking at the AI Safety Summit in Buckinghamshire, he outlined the government’s vision for innovative technology as a driving force for economic growth and stressed the importance of greater accountability for tech platforms.

Chandrasekhar recognized the significant impact of innovation outpacing regulation, leading to toxicity, misinformation, and weaponization in social media. He highlighted the importance of AI and other technologies representing goodness, safety, and trust, with platforms and innovators being accountable under the law to all users. The minister emphasized India’s progress in the digital economy, aiming to reach 20% of total GDP 2025-26.

With AI being a catalyst for the digital economy, innovation, growth, and governance, Chandrasekhar stated that AI presents a significant opportunity for India. However, he emphasized the need to mitigate the potential downsides of AI and emerging technologies. The minister advocated for an approach focused on openness, safety, trust, and accountability.

Regarding the future of tech, Chandrasekhar emphasized that it should prioritize the progress and prosperity of citizens from all countries. He called for a new framework that ensures greater accountability of platforms in addressing user harm, safety, and trust. The minister’s participation at the summit symbolizes India’s commitment to advancing AI safety and security.

