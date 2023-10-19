Elon Musk’s X Introduces $1 Subscription Fee for New Users to Combat Bots and Spammers

Elon Musk’s social network, X (formerly known as Twitter), has announced the launch of a “Not a Bot” test in New Zealand and the Philippines. The test involves a $1-per-year subscription fee for new accounts that want to post or interact with other users. X hopes that this measure will help reduce spam, automated bot accounts, and manipulation of its service.

New users who do not pay the subscription fee will have limited access to the platform. They will be unable to write posts, like, reply, or bookmark content. Existing users, however, will not be affected these changes.

X has been searching for new revenue sources since Musk’s takeover last year, which left the company with significant debt and decreased advertiser confidence. The introduction of the subscription fee is seen as a potential solution to alleviate these financial challenges. X currently owes around $1.2 billion in interest payments per year on its acquisition-related debt.

To further boost revenue, X plans to test three tiers of its premium service. Additionally, the company is considering launching features such as shopping and payments that could generate additional income. X’s premium plan, which currently costs $7.99 a month, may be divided into different tiers based on the number of ads shown to customers.

While this subscription fee may help combat bots and spammers, critics argue that it may not be entirely effective. Kolina Koltai, a researcher at the investigative collective Bellingcat, suggests that scammers could easily afford to purchase multiple new bot accounts despite the fee. Moreover, potential users may be hesitant to provide their credit card information and pay $1 to access the platform.

Since Musk’s acquisition, X has undergone various changes, including a name rebranding and workforce reductions. These changes have also led to concerns over the proliferation of misinformation on the platform.

Overall, X’s introduction of a $1 subscription fee for new accounts aims to address the problems of bot accounts, spam, and manipulation. The success of this strategy remains to be seen as X continues to navigate its financial challenges and work towards sustainable growth.

