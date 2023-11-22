Twitter Files Lawsuit Against Media Matters for America Over Ad Placement Controversy

Twitter, the social media company founded Elon Musk, has filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters manufactured a report to purposely showcase advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist content on the platform, with the intention of damaging Twitter’s reputation and driving advertisers away. Advertisers have been expressing concerns over their ads being displayed next to hate speech and pro-Nazi material on the site, leading some companies to withdraw their advertising.

Last week, IBM, NBCUniversal, and parent company Comcast announced that they had ceased advertising on Twitter after the Media Matters report indicated that their ads were appearing alongside content praising Nazis. This setback comes as Twitter endeavors to win back big brands and their advertising dollars, which constitute its main source of revenue.

In its complaint filed in federal court, Twitter alleges that Media Matters deliberately manipulated the platform’s algorithms to create a false impression that ads were commonly displayed next to racist and incendiary material. Twitter asserts that these pairings were artificially generated and extremely rare.

Media Matters, based in Washington, D.C., has not yet responded to the lawsuit. However, its president, Angelo Carusone, stated that the organization stands its work and is confident in its position. Meanwhile, Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino reaffirmed the company’s commitment to combating discrimination and called for an end to all forms of discrimination.

The controversy surrounding ad placement on Twitter is just the latest in a series of challenges faced the social media platform since Musk’s acquisition. His own posts, including the endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, have further exacerbated tensions. The situation has gained increased scrutiny amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

