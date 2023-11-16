Musk’s X Challenges Australia’s Decision to Fine It for Anti-Child Abuse Measures

Elon Musk’s company, X, is in the midst of a legal battle with Australia’s online safety watchdog over its failure to provide details about its efforts to combat child sexual abuse content on the platform. The eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, imposed a fine of Aus$610,500 (US$388,000) on X for its lack of response to questions regarding its approach to addressing this issue.

While X missed the deadline to pay the fine, it has chosen to contest the decision in Australia’s federal court. The company has lodged proceedings seeking a judicial review of the eSafety commissioner’s decisions in this matter. The eSafety commission spokesperson mentioned that further steps are being considered in response to X’s non-compliance with the reporting notice.

Since Musk’s takeover in October 2022, X has undergone significant workforce reductions, resulting in a reduction of content moderators responsible for combating abusive content. Consequently, the proactive detection of child sexual exploitation on X decreased from 90 percent to 75 percent in just three months after the takeover.

Australia has positioned itself at the forefront of international efforts to regulate social media platforms, and this recent legal clash with X is not the first instance where Inman Grant has singled out Musk or his company. In June, she voiced concerns about a surge in overall “toxicity and hate” following Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

While the court case unfolds, the impact of this legal battle on X’s operations and policies regarding child abuse content remains uncertain.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the eSafety commission?

The eSafety commission is Australia’s online safety watchdog responsible for regulating and addressing issues related to online safety, including child sexual abuse content.

2. Why is X being fined the eSafety commission?

X is being fined for its failure to provide adequate information on how it combats child sexual abuse content on its platform.

3. What is a judicial review?

A judicial review is a legal process through which a court examines the lawfulness of a decision made a public body, such as the eSafety commissioner.

4. How has X’s workforce been affected under Elon Musk’s ownership?

Since Musk took over the company, X has cut more than 80 percent of its global workforce, including content moderators responsible for addressing abusive content.

5. How has the proactive detection of child sexual exploitation changed on X?

After Musk’s takeover, the proactive detection of child sexual exploitation on X decreased from 90 percent to 75 percent within three months.

(Source: AFP)