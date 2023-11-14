Elon Musk’s X Faces Consequences for Failure to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Content

Elon Musk’s X is facing repercussions after failing to comply with regulations aimed at eradicating content depicting child sexual abuse on its platform, according to Australia’s internet safety watchdog. The company, previously known as Twitter, was fined Aus$610,500 (US$388,000) eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant for not adequately addressing the issue.

Despite being given until the end of October to pay the fine or request an extension, X has not taken the necessary steps, leading to further actions being considered the regulatory authority. When approached for comment, X did not respond.

Inman Grant, who previously worked for Twitter, emphasized the need for X to demonstrate concrete actions in combating child sexual exploitation. Despite the company’s public statements prioritizing this issue, the commissioner criticized the lack of tangible measures being taken.

Following Musk’s takeover, X underwent significant downsizing, including the reduction of over 80 percent of its workforce, which included content moderators responsible for tackling abusive content. Consequently, proactive detection of child sexual exploitation on the platform declined from 90 percent to 75 percent within three months.

This is not the first time Inman Grant has raised concerns regarding X and Musk. Earlier this year, she highlighted an increase in overall toxicity and hate following Musk’s acquisition in October of the previous year.

Australia has been at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media platforms, recognizing the importance of combatting harmful online content. As eSafety commissioner Inman Grant continues to hold X accountable, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken to ensure the platform meets its responsibilities in protecting vulnerable individuals.

