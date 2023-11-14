Elon Musk’s X Fails to Pay Fine for Failure to Address Child Sexual Abuse Content on Platform

Elon Musk’s platform, known as X, has failed to pay a fine imposed Australia’s internet safety watchdog for neglecting to outline its plans in combating content that depicts child sexual abuse. The eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, issued a fine of Aus$610,500 (US$388,000) last month after X did not respond to her inquiries regarding the issue.

X had until the end of October to pay the fine, request an extension, or ask for the fine to be withdrawn. However, the extension that was requested the company has now expired, and the fine remains unpaid. The eSafety commissioner’s spokesperson stated that they are now considering further steps.

It is worth noting that X, formerly known as Twitter, has publicly declared that tackling child sexual exploitation is its top priority. However, Inman Grant has criticized the company for its “empty talk” and has called for tangible action to combat this issue.

Under Musk’s leadership, X has undergone significant workforce reductions, including the content moderators responsible for monitoring and removing abusive content. Consequently, there has been a decline in proactive detection of child sexual exploitation on the platform.

This is not the first time Inman Grant has expressed concerns about X and Musk. In June of this year, she highlighted an increase in general “toxicity and hate” following Musk’s takeover in October of the previous year.

Australia has taken a leading role in global efforts to regulate social media platforms, and X has faced scrutiny in the past due to its failure to address concerns regarding harmful content. The failure to pay the fine imposed the eSafety commissioner further emphasizes the need for platforms to take concrete action in combating child sexual abuse content.

