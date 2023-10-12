Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Takes Action Against Hamas-Linked Accounts

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been cracking down on illegal content in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict. X has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and labeled or taken down thousands of pieces of content, according to Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of the company. Responding to a request from European commissioner Thierry Breton regarding compliance with new EU digital rules, Yaccarino highlighted X’s efforts to address the issue.

In her letter, Yaccarino emphasized that X does not tolerate terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups on its platform. She assured that X has been effectively identifying and removing such accounts in real time. The company has also taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content related to the conflict. Moreover, X has implemented Community Notes, which allows users to contribute fact-checks to posts, generating millions of impressions.

The crackdown on illegal content comes in light of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which requires social media companies to actively police their platforms for illegal content or risk facing substantial fines. However, X has been under scrutiny since Elon Musk acquired it and rebranded it as X. Experts believe that the platform has become increasingly unreliable and is actively promoting falsehoods. A recent study commissioned the EU revealed that X is the worst-performing platform in terms of online disinformation.

Not only X but other social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook are also grappling with an influx of unsubstantiated rumors and misinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

