Elon Musk Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg Over Lack of Engagement on Threads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again taken a jab at Mark Zuckerberg, expressing his disappointment in the Facebook founder’s lack of engagement on his new platform, Threads. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk criticized Zuckerberg for not utilizing his “own product” and referred to Threads as a “ghost town.”

The feud between these tech titans has been ongoing, with both individuals not hesitating to exchange jibes publicly. However, Musk’s latest comment highlights an interesting reality in the world of social media platforms – the importance of active usage the founders themselves to maintain user engagement and interest.

Threads, Zuckerberg’s latest venture under the Meta umbrella, is designed as a text and link-sharing platform where users can interact with posts from others. With a user base of over 2 billion, including famous brands, celebrities, and content creators, Threads had an explosive debut, accumulating more than 10 million sign-ups within just seven hours.

While Zuckerberg’s announcement generated significant hype, Musk’s criticism reveals a potential flaw in the platform’s strategy. After all, if the founder himself doesn’t actively engage on the platform, it can create an impression of low activity and limited interest to potential users.

This clash of tech giants serves as a reminder that success in the social media landscape depends not only on innovative features and attractive user interfaces but also on the active involvement of the platform’s creators. Without consistent usage the founders themselves, it becomes challenging to establish a vibrant and thriving online community.

FAQ:

Q: What is Threads?

A: Threads is a social media platform developed Mark Zuckerberg under the Meta umbrella. It allows users to share text and links, as well as engage with posts from others.

Q: Who criticized Mark Zuckerberg’s usage of Threads?

A: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, criticized Mark Zuckerberg for not actively using his own platform, Threads.

Q: How many sign-ups did Threads gain within seven hours?

A: Threads accumulated over 10 million sign-ups within just seven hours of its debut.