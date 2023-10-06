Muskego Police Investigating Snapchat Predators

The Muskego Police Department is currently investigating a disturbing incident involving predators on Snapchat. According to reports, a person has been adding school-aged girls on Snapchat through the “Quick Add” feature. This individual poses as a 15-year-old boy and initiates conversations with the girls. The suspect then sends a fake photograph to make the victims believe that he is also a teenager.

Once the conversation is established, the predator asks the girls to send him a picture back to show what they look like. However, this is where the situation takes a dark turn. After receiving the girls’ photos, the suspect reveals that he is actually an adult-aged male. He then attempts to extort the victims threatening to alter their non-sexual photographs and distribute them to their family and friends. Moreover, the predator coerces the girls into sending him nude photographs or engaging in video chats.

The Muskego Police Department is taking this matter seriously, and while the investigation is ongoing, they are not releasing any further information at this time. The Muskego-Norway School District and the police department consider the safety of students to be a top priority. Therefore, they are urging families to be vigilant and cautious regarding their children’s online activities.

It is crucial for parents and guardians to educate their children about the dangers of online predators and the importance of safe online practices. They should encourage open communication and establish trust with their children, so that they feel comfortable reporting any suspicious interactions or incidents.

If you suspect that your child may have been targeted an online predator, it is essential to report the incident immediately to local law enforcement. They will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of your child.

