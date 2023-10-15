The Ambition and Potential Dangers of Creating an “Everything App”

Elon Musk, the innovative entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, has set his sights on building an “everything app” called X. This platform, formerly known as Twitter, aims to be a one-stop shop for all phone-related activities, including banking, watching videos, messaging, calling, gaming, and even “shitposting.” Musk drew inspiration from WeChat, the Chinese everything app run Tencent. However, experts argue that Musk’s ambition to create a catch-all platform for Western audiences may be misguided or even nefarious.

In the United States, there are already many apps that offer similar functionalities. With Apple ID or Google accounts, users can sign up or pay for services across the internet and in real life. Companies like Apple and Google provide a suite of products that allow users to conduct various activities under their supervision. This trend is not unique to Musk; other tech giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) aim to create their own everything apps, albeit with varying degrees of success.

The concept of an everything app seems convenient, providing users with a single login for multiple subscriptions, platforms, web stores, and software. However, there is a concern that such apps could have detrimental effects on democracy. Tech moguls are not creating these platforms for the same reasons they develop products or businesses but for the same motivations that drive governments. They aim to shape the way people perceive reality and influence how the world should work.

Many researchers argue that major tech companies are becoming governance institutions due to their increasing influence over people’s lives. Concentration of economic power leads to concentrations of governance and social control. The European Commission and the Federal Trade Commission in the United States have acknowledged that companies like Apple, Amazon, and Google function as regulators within the sectors they dominate. Similarly, platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Google regulate the behavior of users and content creators.

China’s WeChat is often cited as an example of an everything app with significant governance power. WeChat contains mini-apps made other companies, offering a wide range of services and activities. However, WeChat’s success and influence in China are closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party. The government integrated the app into its administration, using it for censorship, surveillance, and intimidation. WeChat shapes discourse, influences culture, and touches every aspect of life in China.

Building an everything app for Western audiences may not be achievable or ethically sound. The power and influence that these platforms hold over individuals and societies raise concerns about their impact on democracy. While convenience and efficiency are desirable, it is crucial to critically assess the motivations and consequences behind the creation of these all-encompassing platforms.

Source: The Daily Beast, DigiChina project, Shoshanna Zuboff, European Commission, FTC, Lawrence Li (Chinese tech blogger)