New York – Elon Musk Condemns Advertisers for Boycotting X Platform, Calls it Blackmail

Tech billionaire Elon Musk voiced his discontent on Wednesday with advertisers who have chosen to halt spending on his social media platform, X. In a public statement, Musk denounced their actions as a form of “blackmail” and defiantly suggested that they no longer utilize the platform for advertising purposes.

Musk’s sentiments were expressed during an on-stage interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit. He specifically addressed Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, calling him out name and making it clear that he stood his viewpoint.

The controversy surrounding X began when Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory in response to a post on the platform. This endorsement triggered an advertiser exodus, prompting Musk to reflect on the situation and apologize for his actions. It should be noted that this apology came shortly after Musk’s visit to Israel, where he visited a kibbutz attacked Hamas militants and engaged in discussions with influential figures.

Critics, including the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish civil rights organizations, have accused Musk of tolerating antisemitic messages on X, a platform he acquired last year. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has further heightened scrutiny of X’s content.

The recent report liberal advocacy group Media Matters alleging that X displayed ads alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts led several major brands, such as Disney and IBM, to cease advertising on the platform. In response, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing the nonprofit organization of intentionally crafting the report to incite advertisers to abandon the platform and cause irreparable harm to X Corp.

While Musk’s use of strong language and defiance may polarize opinion, the ongoing debate surrounding X’s responsibility in curbing hateful online content remains at the forefront. As society grapples with the possibilities and challenges of an increasingly digital world, the handling of hate speech and misinformation on social media platforms emerges as a significant issue.

