New AI Model “Grok” Released xAI

xAI, a startup aiming to revolutionize the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has recently released its first AI model named “Grok.” This groundbreaking development comes after the model became available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

Unlike traditional AI tools, xAI is focused on assisting humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge. Grok, the newly released AI bot, has been designed to answer questions while also adding a touch of wit to its responses.

The CEO and founder of xAI, Elon Musk, has been a vocal critic of Big Tech’s AI efforts, often pointing out their tendency towards censorship. In July, Musk introduced xAI as a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that aims to comprehend the intricacies of the universe, positioning it as a rival to Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

Dispensing with the need for extensive data gathering, Grok possesses real-time access to information via the X platform. This advantage sets it apart from other AI models currently available in the market.

Although xAI operates independently from X, the social media company previously known as Twitter and owned Musk, the two entities collaborate closely. In addition to X, xAI also works in partnership with Tesla, Musk’s electric car manufacturing company, and various other organizations.

Musk’s fascination with AI’s potential is well-documented, as in a recent conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he referred to AI as “the most disruptive force in history.” Furthermore, he predicted that the technology will eventually have the ability to do everything, potentially transforming the nature of employment as we currently know it.

It is worth noting that Musk co-founded OpenAI, the organization behind the widely popular ChatGPT technology, which has captivated audiences worldwide. However, he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018.

