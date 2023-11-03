Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Proposes $1 Billion Donation to Rename Facebook

In a surprising turn of events, tech billionaire Elon Musk, known for his witty remarks and unorthodox challenges, has offered to donate $1 billion to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he agrees to change the name of Facebook to Faceboo*. Musk believes that the new name would bring more happiness to users logging onto the platform.

The proposal came after a parody account named ‘The Babylon Bee’ shared Musk’s offer on social media platform X. Musk, renowned for his quick comebacks, responded to the post saying, “It would be a much better name!” The playful banter between Musk and Zuckerberg is the latest addition to their ongoing lighthearted exchanges.

Earlier this year, Musk had challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, which gained considerable attention online. However, disappointment ensued as the much-anticipated fight never came to fruition. Zuckerberg accused Musk of not being serious about the challenge, leading to its cancellation.

Addressing the allegations, Musk clarified in an interview, “He accused me of not being serious, and I said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll fight you any place, anywhere, under any rules.’” It was revealed that Italy had offered to host the tech giants’ showdown at the Coliseum. Musk expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Well, if it’s going to be in the Coliseum, I like UFC and everything, but we don’t have tons of ads in UFC branding on the Coliseum ’cause it’s a place of great history. You don’t want to have it be all like NASCAR. And then Zuck pulled out,” as reported the Mint.

Musk’s recent proposal to Wikipedia adds yet another chapter to his ongoing lighthearted endeavors. Expressing his dissatisfaction with Wikipedia’s accuracy, Musk suggested renaming it as ‘Dickipedia’ and offered a $1 billion donation if the platform agreed to the new name for at least a year.

