Elon Musk Criticizes Advertisers and Media Watchdog as Brands Pause Spending on X

Elon Musk, the CEO and CTO of X, expressed his frustration towards large advertisers and Media Matters, a media watchdog group, on Friday, following the decision of several major brands to temporarily halt their spending on the social media platform. Musk took to Twitter to voice his dissatisfaction, stating that X Corp plans to file a lawsuit against Media Matters and all those involved in what he called a “fraudulent attack” on the company.

Media Matters for America (MMFA) recently published a report revealing that ads from mainstream brands were appearing alongside user posts promoting pro-Nazi views on X, which was formerly known as Twitter. This controversy arose after Musk himself shared a series of tweets that were criticized as promoting antisemitic and racist hate speech. Consequently, prominent advertisers such as Apple, Comcast/NBC Universal, Disney, IBM, Lions Gate, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Discovery decided to suspend their ad spending on the platform.

In response to the suspended campaigns, Musk advocated for a paid, ad-free subscription version of X. He stated that many of the largest advertisers are “oppressors of your right to free speech,” without specifically naming them. He later clarified that the new subscription option, called “Premium+,” would not display ads in users’ timelines.

X’s spokesperson, Joe Benarroch, sent a blog post to CNBC refuting Media Matters’ claims, alleging that the watchdog had misled advertisers deliberately curating posts and misinforming them about their ad placements. Benarroch emphasized that similar experiences could occur on any social media platform.

While X faces challenges with brand safety and content moderation, other social networks such as Facebook, Reddit, and TikTok also grapple with similar issues. Musk himself has faced backlash for promoting bigoted views in his own tweets. Recently, he drew criticism for agreeing with a post falsely claiming that Jewish people were pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people.

The White House condemned Musk’s tweets, labeling them as an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate.” However, Musk has since implemented a new policy, stating that calls for extreme violence are against the platform’s terms of service and will result in account suspension.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether X Corp. will proceed with a lawsuit against Media Matters, and if so, when it will happen and in which jurisdiction. X is headquartered in San Francisco, while Media Matters operates in Washington, D.C.

FAQ

What prompted advertisers to pause their spending on X?

Advertisers decided to temporarily pause their spending on X after a report from Media Matters for America revealed that their ads were being displayed alongside user posts promoting pro-Nazi views. This controversy was further exacerbated Elon Musk’s own controversial tweets, which were criticized as promoting antisemitic and racist hate speech.

What is X’s response to the accusations made Media Matters?

X’s spokesperson stated that Media Matters had deliberately misrepresented the user experience on the platform and had created contrived experiences to misinform advertisers about the placement of their ads. X argued that similar curated experiences could occur on any social media platform.

What new policy did Elon Musk implement on X?

Elon Musk implemented a new policy stating that calls for extreme violence are against X’s terms of service and will result in account suspension. This policy change came in response to the controversies surrounding hate speech on the platform.

Is there a possibility of X Corp. filing a lawsuit against Media Matters?

It is not clear whether X Corp. will proceed with a lawsuit against Media Matters or when it might happen. As of now, no specific details regarding the jurisdiction or timeline of the potential lawsuit have been provided.