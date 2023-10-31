Unveiling the Control: Elon Musk Accuses Previous Twitter Owners of Suppressing Conservative Users

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), made startling revelations about the platform’s previous ownership and their alleged suppression of conservative users. Musk, who acquired X in October 2022, claimed that conservative voices were suppressed at a rate ten times higher than liberal users prior to his takeover.

In the podcast episode, Musk described the previous iteration of Twitter as “an arm of the government” and suggested that Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, was unaware of the extent of government influence on the platform. Musk further emphasized that the suppression extended beyond far-right views, also impeding moderate right-leaning opinions.

The allegations made Musk align with the findings of independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a series of reports referred to as the “Twitter Files” in late 2022. Taibbi’s investigations indicated a collaboration between Twitter’s previous ownership and the federal government to censor conservative and Republican content online.

The implications of such allegations are significant, as they raise questions about the role social media platforms play in shaping public discourse and the potential for political bias influencing the suppression of certain voices.

While Twitter officials, including those from the previous ownership, have contested the claims of government coercion and censorship, the assertions have gained momentum amid other controversies surrounding the platform. Musk and his allies have amplified claims of censorship related to the Hunter Biden laptop story and baseless information surrounding voting procedures and voter fraud.

In response to these concerns, X’s safety division released a blog post outlining their commitment to promoting and protecting “public conversation” and ensuring users’ rights to express their opinions without fear of censorship.

As these revelations continue to unfold, the impact on online discourse and the role of social media platforms in shaping public opinion will undoubtedly be subjects of ongoing debate and scrutiny.

