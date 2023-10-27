Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino Identify YouTube and LinkedIn as Potential Competitors for X

Executives at X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, have identified YouTube and LinkedIn as potential competitors as they explore new business opportunities in the video space and expand their hiring efforts. During an all-company meeting commemorating one year since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc., Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned their ambition to create a news wire service called XWire, which would rival Cision’s PR Newswire.

This meeting marked the first time that Musk and Yaccarino addressed the entire company together. Yaccarino, who joined X as CEO in May, previously held a position at NBCUniversal, where she oversaw advertising and partnerships. Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal on October 27 last year. Since then, he has made significant changes to the platform’s leadership and employee roster, which led to a decline in advertising revenue and user engagement.

While Yaccarino has been focused on cultivating relationships with advertisers, Musk has been concentrating on transforming the product promoting premium subscriptions, redefining the concept of account “verification,” and implementing a community-driven fact-checking system called Community Notes. Currently, the majority of X’s revenue, approximately 75%, comes from advertising, while subscriptions and data contribute 25% of the total sales. Although subscriptions have experienced quarterly growth of 25% to 30%, they still make up less than 1% of X’s user base.

Looking ahead, X plans to target small and medium-sized businesses in 2024 to boost advertising revenue. However, the exact nature of X’s competitors in the video, professional networking, and news wire sectors is yet to be revealed, as the executives have not disclosed specific details during the meeting. Nonetheless, Musk and Yaccarino expressed confidence in X’s future growth and emphasized the company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and financial tools that will offer enhanced opportunities for individuals and businesses alike.

FAQs

1. What is X?

X is a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

2. Who are Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino?

Elon Musk is the owner of X, as well as being the CEO of other companies like Tesla and SpaceX. Linda Yaccarino is the CEO of X and previously worked at NBCUniversal.

3. What did Musk and Yaccarino discuss during the all-company meeting?

During the meeting, Musk and Yaccarino highlighted YouTube and LinkedIn as potential competitors for X. They also mentioned their plans to create a news wire service called XWire and discussed the company’s payments ambitions.

4. How has X’s revenue been generated?

Approximately 75% of X’s revenue comes from advertising, while subscriptions and data contribute 25% to the total sales.

5. What are X’s future plans?

X aims to target small and medium-sized businesses in 2024 to increase its advertising revenue. Additionally, the company remains committed to innovation and plans to introduce financial tools to provide more opportunities for individuals and businesses.