The European Union Gives Meta and X 24 Hours to Remove Misinformation and Disinformation

The European Union has sent a letter to Meta and X, giving them just 24 hours to remove misinformation and disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict from their platforms. This comes after warnings from the EU about content violations under its Digital Services Act. “I urgently invite you to ensure that your systems are effective,” the EU’s letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated. Similar demands were made of X owner Elon Musk, with the EU emphasizing the need for timely and diligent action to remove illegal content from the platform.

Meta responded stating that they have established a special operations center to monitor and respond to the evolving situation. They are working around the clock to keep their platforms safe, remove violating content, and coordinate with fact-checkers to limit the spread of misinformation. Musk, on the other hand, tweeted that everything on X is open-source and transparent, and requested that the EU provide a list of the violations they allude to on the platform.

The proliferation of misinformation and disinformation online poses a significant problem for advertisers. The Anti-Defamation League has already raised concerns about hate speech on X. Advertisers have reduced their spending on the platform since Musk took over, despite the introduction of brand safety tools. Musk has eliminated most of X’s content moderation team and relies on crowd-sourced Community Notes to address misinformation.

Meta, on the other hand, takes the issue more seriously and has implemented AI-powered brand safety controls. However, with the conflict between Israel and Hamas ongoing, the problem of misinformation and disinformation on these platforms remains unresolved.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]