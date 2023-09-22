Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has unveiled new premium features for the social media platform aimed at separating paying subscribers from regular users. These features include the ability to hide the public visibility of ‘likes’ on posts and the option for real ID verification.

One of the distinguishing symbols of subscribed services on Twitter is the coveted ‘blue tick’ icon. During Musk’s tenure as CEO, the platform has undergone a highly publicized redesign. Now, he plans to further differentiate services for non-paid and paid users through these new features.

Users who subscribe to the X Premium service for $8 per month will be able to obtain the Twitter ‘blue’ status. One of the new features allows them to hide the number of ‘likes’ accumulated on their posts. By activating the “hide likes” option in the Premium tab, users can maintain more privacy and control over their engagement metrics.

The second premium feature introduced Musk is real ID verification, which is available exclusively to X Premium subscribers. Real ID verification requires users to upload a copy of an official government ID and a selfie to confirm their identity. This feature aligns with the concept of real ID standards, which refers to government-issued IDs complying with official standards for secure identification documents.

By implementing real ID verification, Twitter aims to ensure the authenticity of its premium subscribers and increase trust within the platform. This feature will be particularly important in environments where identity verification is crucial, such as financial services and online communities.

Overall, Elon Musk’s introduction of these premium features for Twitter demonstrates his revenue-driving ambitions and his commitment to providing enhanced services to paid subscribers. With hidden likes and real ID verification, Twitter aims to cater to the diverse needs of its user base while promoting privacy and security.

Sources:

– Definition of ‘blue tick’: The ‘blue tick’ on Twitter is a symbol that signifies an account has been verified Twitter as authentic.

– Definition of real ID standards: Real ID standards refer to the requirements set government or state authorities for official identification documents to ensure their authenticity and security.