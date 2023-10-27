X Platform Explores New Opportunities in Video and Announces Ambitious Plans

The X Platform, formerly known as Twitter, is eyeing YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors as it seeks to expand its business lines in the video sector. In a recent company-wide meeting, owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned the two sites as they celebrated one year since Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform.

Musk and Yaccarino also discussed their aspirations to launch a news service called XWire, which would rival PR Newswire, according to an anonymous source. This meeting marked the first time Musk and Yaccarino addressed the entire company together. Yaccarino, who joined as CEO in May, previously worked at NBCUniversal, overseeing advertising and partnerships.

Musk, the world’s richest person, privatized Twitter with a $44 billion deal on October 27 last year. Since then, he has made significant changes to the platform, dismissing many executives and restructuring the product. Despite facing challenges, both Musk and Yaccarino praised the record amount of time users spend on the platform and acknowledged its 500 million user base.

While Yaccarino’s focus lies in maintaining advertiser relationships, Musk is primarily focused on reimagining the product. This includes the introduction of premium subscriptions and a revamped verification process, along with a crowd-sourced fact-checking system called Community Notes. The X Platform still relies heavily on advertising, which accounts for approximately 75% of total sales, with subscriptions and data making up the remaining 25%.

The X Platform has seen a quarterly growth of 25% to 30% in subscriptions, although it still represents a small fraction of the user base. Independent researcher Travis Brown’s data indicate that subscriptions constitute less than 1% of the total user base. Looking ahead, the X Platform aims to target small and medium-sized businesses in 2024 to boost advertising revenue.

While details on how the X Platform plans to compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, and PR Newswire are still scarce, Musk and Yaccarino expressed confidence in the company’s growth potential in an internal memo. They highlighted “a decade of innovation in just 12 months” and also hinted at ambitions in the payment sector, suggesting that financial tools will provide more opportunities for individuals and businesses.

