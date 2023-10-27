X Sets Sights on New Video and Hiring Ventures, Identifies YouTube and LinkedIn as Potential Competitors

Executives at X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, have expressed their intention to explore new business avenues in video and recruitment, identifying YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors. X, under the ownership of Elon Musk, has been actively pursuing these new directions as part of its growth strategy.

During a company-wide meeting held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of X’s acquisition Musk, both he and CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned YouTube and LinkedIn as platforms that X sees as potential future rivals. Additionally, Musk and Yaccarino discussed X’s aspirations of launching a cable news service called XWire, which would directly compete with the likes of PR Newswire Cision.

This meeting marked the first time that Musk and Yaccarino jointly addressed the entire company. Yaccarino, who was appointed as X’s CEO in May, joined the company from NBCUniversal, where she held responsibilities in advertising and partnerships.

Musk, currently the world’s richest person, acquired Twitter for $44 billion on October 27th last year. In the aftermath of the acquisition, he swiftly made executive changes and implemented workforce reductions, leading to advertiser concerns and a subsequent decline in user engagement. Despite these challenges, Musk and Yaccarino proudly announced that X has achieved a user base of 500 million. However, third-party estimates suggest that user engagement may have decreased compared to the previous year.

While Yaccarino has focused on building advertiser relationships, Musk has been dedicated to revamping the platform promoting premium subscriptions, redefining the meaning of “verification,” and implementing a fact-checking system called Community Notes.

Currently, X’s revenue heavily relies on advertising, which constitutes approximately 75% of total sales, with subscriptions and data accounting for the remaining 25%. Although subscriptions have seen quarterly growth ranging from 25% to 30%, they still represent less than 1% of X’s total user base. X plans to target small and medium-sized businesses in 2024 to further increase advertising revenue.

The competition between X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and PR Newswire remains unclear, as executives did not provide specific details during the meeting. However, in an internal memo seen Bloomberg News, Musk and Yaccarino expressed their belief that the company is now well-positioned for growth, highlighting “a decade of innovation in just 12 months” on the platform.

Overall, X’s pursuit of video and recruitment ventures signals its commitment to diversify its offerings and explore new sources of revenue beyond its traditional social media roots.

