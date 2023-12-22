Elon Musk Criticizes US Financial Markets, Calls for More Active Investing

In a recent conversation with ARK Investment Management, Elon Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of US financial markets. Taking aim at the high regulatory burden faced public companies, Musk criticized the pressure from shareholders that hampers efficiency and the volatility fueled passive investing.

Musk’s criticism adds to a long list of grievances he has raised over the years regarding the drawbacks of tapping into public markets for his ventures. His frustration with the rigidity of US securities laws has previously led to conflicts with regulators, most notably his high-profile dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission over tweets about Tesla.

During the discussion, Musk highlighted the immense pressure on public companies to perform well each quarter and how this pressure can result in less efficient operations. He emphasized the misalignment of time horizons between investors and a company’s long-term vision.

While Musk acknowledged the benefits of taking Tesla public, such as access to capital, he stated that he would not recommend companies go public unless necessary. His experience with Tesla and his ability to make significant changes at SpaceX without the scrutiny of public investors have reinforced his preference for private ownership.

Musk also criticized the dominance of passive investing in the market, claiming that it has gone too far. He argued that passive investors ride on the decisions of active investors, leading to massive stock movements based on the choices of a few major stock pickers. This distortion in market dynamics has been a concern for academic critics who believe that passive investing is causing extreme market moves and distorting stock prices.

While Musk commended Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle for popularizing passive investing, he called for a more active approach to investing. He urged the need for investors to make conscious decisions rather than relying solely on passive strategies.

Musk’s criticisms highlight the challenges faced publicly traded companies and the need for a more nuanced approach to investing that takes into account long-term vision and avoids excessive market volatility.