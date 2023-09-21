X’s Long-Form Posts Reach Impressive 3 Billion Daily Views

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently announced that long-form posts on the microblogging platform are now receiving three billion daily views and continuing to grow. This is a significant milestone for X and demonstrates the increasing popularity of long-form content.

Musk compared the growth of long-form posts on X to the collective views of all newspaper articles available on Earth, stating that it is roughly on par with the viewership of newspaper articles. This comparison highlights the immense reach and impact of long-form posts on the platform.

Users on the platform have expressed their excitement about this impressive development. Many users appreciate the opportunity to engage with more in-depth, meaningful content and find value in sharing informative posts. The popularity of long-form posts demonstrates that users are seeking more substantial and insightful content on X.

In addition to celebrating the growth of long-form posts, Musk also addressed user feedback and requests for improvements. One user asked if X could ban inactive users or make inactive usernames available for use, similar to what Ubisoft has done. In response, Musk reassured the user that this feature is coming soon.

This announcement Musk not only highlights the popularity and engagement with long-form content on X but also showcases the platform’s commitment to addressing user feedback and continuously improving the user experience. It is clear that X is actively working on enhancements and updates to meet the needs and desires of its users.

Overall, the impressive growth of long-form posts on X demonstrates the platform’s appeal for users looking for more extensive and insightful content. With Musk at the helm, it is evident that X is continuously evolving and pushing boundaries to provide a unique and engaging social media experience.

Source: Inputs from IANS

**Definitions:**

– Long-form posts: Lengthy content on the X platform that goes beyond the traditional character limit of microblogging.

– Microblogging platform: A social media platform where users can share short and concise posts, typically limited to a certain number of characters.

– User engagement: The level of interaction and participation from users on a given platform or content.

– User experience: The overall experience and satisfaction of users while using a particular platform or product.

Sources: None.