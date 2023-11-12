Fans Express Outrage After TikTok Musician Conceals Rape Conviction in Final Performance

In a shocking turn of events, fans of popular TikTok musician Anthony Q Lion have been left angered and betrayed after discovering that their idol had failed to disclose his rape conviction during his final performance. The neo soul singer, whose real name is Anthony Ekpenyong, had presented himself as a loving family man while concealing a dark secret from his 337,000 followers. Ekpenyong was recently found guilty of rape, with the victim pleading for him to stop a staggering 107 times. He also forced his fingers inside her without consent.

During his last livestream before his sentencing, Lion received an overwhelming number of gifts from his adoring fans, totaling 134,800 TikTok gifts. The value of these gifts ranged from 1p to £400 each. Upset fans, who were left in the dark about his departure, suspect that Ekpenyong may have profited financially from the gifts.

One fan expressed their outrage, noting, “He had a big following on TikTok and was sent a lot of gifts the night he said he was leaving. But he did not tell anyone why. He is a sick person.” Another fan shared their disappointment, stating, “He was a massive star on TikTok for singing and everyone in the community is very angry. A lot used to gift him big £400 gifts.”

The revelation of Ekpenyong’s rape conviction has sparked outrage among fans. Many claim to feel deceived and betrayed after offering their emotional support to the singer. There have even been calls for him to return the money gifted to him his fans.

Despite these shocking revelations, it is important to remember that individuals should not be judged based solely on the actions of one person. It is crucial to hold artists accountable for their behavior, especially when they hold significant influence over impressionable audiences.

