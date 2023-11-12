Fans Express Outrage as TikTok Musician Conceals Dark Past

Fans of popular TikTok musician Anthony Q Lion were left shocked and outraged after discovering that their idol had failed to disclose his rape conviction. Lion, whose real name is Anthony Ekpenyong, had been presenting himself as a loving family man while keeping his dark secret hidden from his 337,000 followers.

Ekpenyong, a neo soul singer from Chadwell Heath in East London, was found guilty of raping a woman who pleaded with him to stop 107 times and forcefully inserting his fingers inside her without consent. Last week, on the eve of his seven-year prison sentence, he bid farewell to his adoring fans, who showered him with 134,800 TikTok gifts, potentially earning him thousands of pounds.

The revelation of Ekpenyong’s conviction has left fans feeling deceived and betrayed. Many of them had gifted him expensive presents and provided emotional support, only to discover the truth about his criminal past. The news has sparked anger within the TikTok community, with fans expressing their disgust at his actions.

While Ekpenyong had not explicitly disclosed the reason for his departure from TikTok, fans have come forward to share their concerns and condemn his behavior. His attempts to establish connections with other TikTok stars, even while his wife was pregnant, have further added to the dismay of his followers.

The outrage deepens as it is revealed that Ekpenyong was able to capitalize on his popularity and rake in the cash due to being released on bail prior to his sentencing. The lack of adequate custody facilities at the temporary court venue allowed him to continue posting videos on TikTok, even on the day of his conviction.

As fans come to terms with the truth about their former idol, they are demanding that Ekpenyong return the money they had sent him as gifts. They have also called for his TikTok account to be banned, although the platform has not yet announced any plans to remove his profile.

This shocking revelation serves as a reminder that online personas can be deceiving, emphasizing the importance of caution and skepticism when interacting with social media influencers. It is crucial for platforms like TikTok to thoroughly vet and monitor the content and behavior of their creators to protect their audience from potential harm.

