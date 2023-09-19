Musical Theater West Presents Final Show of the Season: “The Sound of Music”

Musical Theater West, known for its exceptional Broadway-style productions, will conclude its 2023 season with a performance of “The Sound of Music.” This beloved Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical, which debuted on stage in 1959 and gained further popularity through the 1965 film adaptation starring Julie Andrews, tells the heartwarming tale of Maria Rainer and her journey to win over the Von Trapp family and its seven children.

The production of “The Sound of Music” Musical Theater West will take place at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach, California. The show will run from October 20 to November 5, with an opening night celebration on October 21.

Executive Director and Producer Paul Garman expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, stating, “At Musical Theater West, we aim to bring the brilliance of Broadway to Southern California. Audiences will be awed the stunning costumes, elaborate set pieces, and the large chorus of singing nuns that we have created for this production. We can’t wait to enchant audiences with the timeless songs and moving story of ‘The Sound of Music.'”

Directing this production will be Wayne Bryan, a seasoned professional who worked as Music Theater Wichita’s producing artist director for 32 seasons. Music director Dennis Castellano will bring the show’s iconic songs to life, while Christine Negherbon will oversee the choreography.

Tickets for “The Sound of Music” start at $20 and can be purchased calling 562-856-1999 or visiting the Musical Theater West website. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with a valid student ID, one hour prior to showtime at the Box Office. For a complete schedule of performances, please visit the MTW website.

Musical Theater West continues to impress audiences with their high-quality productions, and “The Sound of Music” is sure to be a memorable and enchanting finale to their 2023 season.

