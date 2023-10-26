Streaming Takes Center Stage as Composers and Songwriters See Massive Income Boost

Streaming has emerged as the primary source of income for composers and songwriters in the music industry, contributing to a significant increase in their earnings. According to a report the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), streaming helped boost collections over a quarter, reaching a staggering 10.83 billion euros ($11.44 billion) in 2022.

The rise in digital royalty collections can be attributed to the growing popularity of music and video subscription services, with revenues surging almost 34% to 4.2 billion euros in 2022. Streaming has experienced a dramatic increase in demand, doubling collections from pre-pandemic levels and now accounting for 35% of total income for music creators, surpassing the contributions from traditional mediums such as TV and radio.

While streaming has played a pivotal role in the success and financial stability of composers and songwriters, other sectors within the music industry have also witnessed positive growth. Royalties from live performances, including concerts, exhibitions, and theaters, rose 69.9% to 2.68 billion euros in 2022. However, these numbers remain below the levels seen in 2019, primarily due to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the industry.

The report suggests that live entertainment is gradually rebounding in 2023, driven pent-up demand from audiences. There is optimism that the sector could surpass pre-pandemic levels and continue to grow. However, uncertainties loom beyond 2023, considering concerns over consumer spending and the financial constraints faced artists when it comes to touring budgets.

The rise of streaming platforms has also prompted discussions about the future impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on earnings within the music industry. While AI may not yet have a significant influence on creators’ collections, industry experts foresee its potential implications in the coming years. It is crucial for creators to actively engage with tech firms and policymakers to shape the future of the industry and ensure a fair distribution of royalties.

As the music landscape evolves, it is crucial for composers, songwriters, and artists to adapt to changing trends and opportunities. Streaming has undeniably become a vital channel for reaching audiences and generating income. By leveraging this digital platform effectively and embracing emerging technologies, creators can navigate the industry’s evolving landscape with confidence.

